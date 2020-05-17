EthCo Malawi wears new logo, launches Safehands sanitizers

Ethanol distiller, Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) on Friday launched its new logo and tagline and new range of hand sanitizers called ‘SafeHands’ at a glittering ceremony in Blantyre.

EthCo, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc, which is celebrating 40 years of existence, also donated 1,000 litres of hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Health to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said they have operated in the country for 40 years and their strategy into the future includes diversifying into unchartered waters and therefore a new logo and tagline would help them have the strength to carry on.

“We will now come out of our cocoon and increase our visibility so that our stakeholders can know more about what we do and hold us accountable for our actions, thereby giving us the zeal to keep producing safe, affordable and high quality products while improving the performance of our Company,” said Chakaniza.

She said the new logo is minimalistic to ensure that it stands out and communicates better without clutter.

“We are rebranding into a logo whose main color represents calmness, confidence, dignity, loyalty, power and success. A color that demonstrates that we are secure, established and trustworthy,” she said.

On the tagline ‘That’s the spirit’, Chakaniza explained that to push their ambitious strategy forward, they need a way of thinking that encourages the positive attitude of everyone hence the new tagline.

EthCo also took advantage of the opportunity to launch its range of hand sanitizers called ‘SafeHands’ in response to the Covid-19 fight.

“The name (SafeHands) derives from the way the virus is spread through touching contaminated surfaces. By using SafeHands hand sanitiser, you are assured that your hands are safe and free from bacteria and viruses. In order to cater for the specific needs of the customer base that we have, we have introduced three variants of the brand namely, SafeHands Premium, SafeHands Ukhondo and SafeHands Plus.”

“As a large scale producer, our immediate goal is to get high volumes of the product on the market as quickly as possible. We have hence created shared value by sticking to our business to business concept and have limited our packaging size to 5litres, 20litres and 200litres.

“While the 5 litre packaging can be bought by families and corporates for decanting into small spraying dispensers for use in homes and offices respectively, SMEs have the opportunity to buy the 20litre and 200 litre units or indeed any other bulk volume quantities for own repackaging of the product in smaller unit sizes,” said Chakaniza.

EthCo therefore donated 1,000 litres of hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Health having already donated 500 litres of sanitizers to Nkhotakota District Health and Social services office where the company operates from as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Receiving the donation, Chief Director of Administration in the Ministry of Health Beston Chisamile hailed EthCo for the donation saying it will go a long way in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amongst those who attended the ceremony included EthCo Board Chairman John Bizwick and some senior staff members of Press Corporation plc.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!