I’m commander-in-chief of Malawi youth – Mtambo

Citizens for Transformation(CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo has said he is commander-in-chief of the marginalised Malawi youth and on the inequality.

Mtambo was speaking in Kasungu during the campaign rally by Tonse Alliance, saying his political focus is on the rights of poor people and the youth.

“I am commander-in-chief of the youth,” said Mtambo.

Opposition supporters enjoy his combative rhetoric.

Mtambo’s aggressive focus on the rights of poor Malawi has earned him the love of opposition supporters.

He said time has come for Malawians to change and have a new Head of State apart from the Muluzi and Mutharika families.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, President Peter Mutharika, who is a brother to former President late Bingu wa Mutharika, appointed United Democratic Front (UDF) president, Atupele Muluzi son to former president Bakili Muluzi, to be his running mate in the forthcoming elections.

“Malawians should vote for change and end this coronation of two families,” Mtambo said.

He claimed the two families, which have ruled Malawi since 1994, would like to make Malawians believe that they are the only families with a monopoly of wisdom.

Mtambo noted that Tonse Alliance, led by Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera, is the only team that offers hope to Malawians.

He said Malawians are looking for real development such as jobs, cheap fertilizer, quality roads, quality education, quality health care, food security, potable water and many other things.

Mtambo made a name as chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) with their militant approach to fighting for people’s rights. President Mutharika and his governing DPP cadres often branded the grouping political, arguing that it was bent to fault government while treating the opposition with kid gloves.

