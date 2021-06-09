EU ecstatic with Malawi’s corruption fighting drive

The European Union (EU) is ecstatic with Malawi’s progress on crime management and has since commended the Tonse Alliance led government’s commitment in dealing with corruption and creating a conducive environment for businesses in the past year.

EU charge d’affaires Aurelie Valtat said this in Lilongwe on Friday during a political dialogue between Malawi Government and the EU officials hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She said: “Over the past year, the Government of Malawi had proved that it was serious about tackling corruption, creating a conducive environment for businesses, and achieving inclusive growth despite a challenging year on the economic and health [fronts].”

Valtat said the meeting offered a perfect opportunity for both partners to align their plans with the Malawi 2063 Vision and explore areas for strengthened cooperation.

Issues discussed at the meeting included Malawi’s chairmanship of Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and the Summit to be hosted by Lilongwe in August this year, among others.

‘Contact and dialogue’

The meeting also discussed the EU 2021- 24 Human Rights and Democracy Strategy for Malawi, Public Sector Reforms, African Union- European Union relations update, Russian influence in Eastern Europe and climate change.

In an interview Monday, Foreign Affairs minister, Eisenhower Mkaka said: “It was a very important and useful meeting for both the EU and Malawi. President Chakwera believes in contact and dialogue with our development partners.

“We have had the opportunity through the dialogue to cement our relationship between the EU 27 countries and Malawi and enhance our already strengthened cooperation for the next 12 months.

Mkaka expressed optimism saying the meeting, which was attended by many heads of mission under the EU and that this is an indication that Malawi is in good books with many countries in the EU territory.

“I have hope and belief that things would soon get better for Malawi. We look forward to a continued cordial relationship between Malawi and the EU based on mutual trust and respect.

‘Mutual interest’

According to a joint statement issued Friday both Ministry of Foreign Affairs and EU have reaffirmed their commitment to keep a regular high-level political dialogue between them aimed at promoting shared values of democracy, rule of law, good governance and human rights.

The high-powered meeting was held in line with the legal instruments and as per stipulated under Article 8 of the Cotonou Partnership Agreement between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific States to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Among the Malawi delegates were Mkaka, Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu, Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and several other senior government officials from various ministries and departments.

Some other EU delegates in attendance included; Czech Embassy charge d’affaires Petr Petlic; Dutch Ambassador Barbara van Hellemond; German Embassy charge d’affaires Sabine Lindemann and Irish Ambassador Seamus O’Grady.

Others who also attended the dialogue meet include; Italian Ambassador, Antonino Maggiore; Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Buzalski and head of cooperation of the EU Delegation to Malawi, Ivo Hoefkens.

