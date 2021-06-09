Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services,

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Illovo Sugar Company hands over rehabilitated pharmacy to KK Hospital

Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc on Friday handed over a renovated pharmacy to Nkhotakota District Hospital with a reaffirmed commitment to complementing the government efforts in pushing for the quick wins and realization of targets and goals set under the health sector.

The pharmacy caught fire on 26 October 2020 and it has taken Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Ethanol Company (EthCo) Unitrans, Nkhanga Essential Services and Gadaworld to raise K18 million for its renovation.

Speaking after handing over the facility, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Estate Support Services Manager for Dwangwa, Jeromy Ngolombe, said his company was excited to take part in programmes that are designed to uplift the welfare of all citizens in Nkhotakota and beyond.

“We saw it right to come in and play a role in rehabilitating the districts pharmacy when we were asked and we hope that this pharmacy will enable the hospital to provide effective and efficient medical care to its patients and clients,” he said.

This is not the first time for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc to support the hospital. In February this year, the company also donated medical supplies to boost the facility’s response to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngolombe pledged that the company will continue complementing governments efforts towards achieving set goals for the health sector.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezi Mumba, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

, disclosed that in the absence of a pharmacy, the hospital was keeping its drugs in the Covid-19 and TB wards.

Mumba therefore commended the company and its partners for supporting the rehabilitation work.

“We were stranded as to where to put the drugs we had and that we will be having and had to use the COVID19 ward to store medicine which was a challenge because we had no space to place our TB patients that were moved to one ward to give space to COVID patients,” he said.

On his part, the Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Ben Matengeni said the rehabilitation of the pharmacy will benefit not only the people of Nkhotakota, but also bordering districts.

“It is the duty of the district council to provide a conducive environment for those who are doing business in the district, so we are working hand in hand with them and it is a good thing to see that we are engaging each other in developing the district. We will continue to work with them so that people of Nkhotakota benefits as we have all today,” Matengeni explains.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!