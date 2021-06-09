Education ministry sleeping on K5bn Covid-19 allocation

June 9, 2021 Judith Moyo Be the first to comment

Teachers of Union of Malawi (TUM) has registered its concern saying they are yet to see results of a K5 billion allocation government made to their mother ministry—Ministry of Education—five months ago to construct low-cost shelters in schools to ease congestion in classrooms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

TUM President Willie Malimba

TUM president, Willie Malimba, faulted the ministry for taking a snail’s pace in the implementation of the exercise saying with the new Indian variant in the country that has already infected 14 people, it was imperative that their mother ministry speeds up its operations.

The need to create space, Malimba said, and intensify measures of hygiene was an urgent one.

“The money [for low-cost shelters] was provided to that effect but nothing has been done. The money was allocated some four months ago and now all they can say is that they are sensitizing community members to the importance of the activities. They are taking very long.

“These projects are being done to control the spread of the pandemic; the second wave of Covid has gone. Then we are hearing of the third wave and we are hearing they are sensitizing community members. What for?” Malimba was quoted as saying by the Daily Times.

But Chikondi Chimala, Ministry of Education spokesperson, has said the funds have been transferred into schools’ accounts and that it is a matter of weeks before works start.

He said, in line with the government’s objective of decongesting classrooms and providing potable water to learners and teachers as part of protecting them from Covid, the procurement of materials meant for construction of 383 classrooms starts next week.

“Preparations have started. Following the sensitization of community members, communities have started mobilizing resources such as sand,” said Chimala.

He added that community sensitisation campaigns on boreholes were in progress, adding that procurement processes would start in the next two weeks.

“The ministry is making sure that the due process of procurement law is followed, hence some delays,” Chimala said, adding the construction would be done by community members.

The ministry has further indicated that the drilling of 502 boreholes in schools across the country commences in the next two weeks.

