National Planning Commission, NICE Public Trust sign pact on popularization of MW2063 agenda

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust and National Planning Commission (NPC) have agreed to work together in popularizing Malawi’s transformative development agenda, dubbed Malawi 2063 (MW2063).

The two institutions have since signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will see NICE mobilizing Malawians to own the development blueprint and actively participate in its implementation.

Under the MoU, NICE undertakes to mainstream MW2063 messages in all its activities.

Speaking after signing the understanding in Lilongwe on Wednesday afternoon, NICE executive director Ollen Mwalubunju observed that information gap remains a biggest challenge in Malawi.

Mwalubunju said it is why NICE is coming in with its structures to relay the messages to all Malawians so that they are motivated and mobilized.

“MW2063is a long term plan, which is not for bureaucrats at the Capital Hill as it is not for the elitists. This is a vision for all of us, all Malawians at the grassroots inclusive. At NICE we believe that for the vision to be realized, it should have ownership and for ownership to be there, people should have information,” he said.

He disclosed that NICE will use its pool of volunteers and nationwide structures to reach every individual in Malawi to ensure that MW2063 is accessible to the people.

Apparently, the Trust has over 9000 volunteers located in all the wards across the country.

Mwalubunju said in popularizing MW2063, NICE will play a vital role in pushing for mindset among Malawians and help in designing capacity building and awareness programmes that, in the end, can contribute towards mindset change, behaviour change and change of negative attitudes.

NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali said their partnership with NICE is part of the MW2063 Communications and Popularisation Strategy whose target is to reach out to a minimum of 80 percent of the Malawi youth and adult population by end of 2021 with MW2063 messages.

Munthali therefore expressed excitement that NICE has already initiated mindset change programmes and curriculum reviews with the Domasi College of Education, which the Commission wants to piggyback on thereby supporting implementation of the MW2063.

He disclosed that the Commission is also exploring partnerships with the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Times Group, The Nation and other media houses.

“We are also exploring partnerships with the National Youth Council of Malawi, Timveni, the National Youth Council and the Malawi-Scotland Partnerships to take the vision to thousands of youth groups and school children throughout the country. In addition to partnerships, NPC has reached out to over 250 journalists through MW2063 orientation interface meetings with various groups of the media practitioners such as editors, reporters, announcers, social media influencers and community radio broadcasters who have been oriented on MW2063. This has resulted in extensive coverage of MW2063 in newspapers, online sites, TV as well as national and community TV stations,” said Munthali.

