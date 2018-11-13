EU faults Malawi on hasty fees abolition in secondary schools

November 13, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

European Union (EU)  has added its voice to the decision by the government to hastily abolish school fees in secondary schools, saying this is a recipe for low quality education as schools will not have adequate resources.

Msaka: Decision for free secondary school is sound

EU head of corporate affairs Louis Navaro said the government could have done wider consultations on the matter before coming up with the decision.

“The government should review the decision. The schools are already facing huge challenges to get resources and this decision will just worsen the situation,” he said.

The EU head of corporate affairs said the government should invite all education stakeholders in order to discuss the matter intensely to avert a looming education crisis in secondary schools.

But  Minister of Education Bright Msaka said the government find its decision sound and would not reverse it.

“The government will lose more if less attain education than the resources issue,” he said.

He said people without prerequisite qualifications cannot take charge of the national development agenda.

This comes at a time when primary education is on its knees after former president Bakili Muluzi declared free education in 1994.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Al-FayeedXZYReginaZombieMadala Madala Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Al-Fayeed
Guest
Al-Fayeed

Education should free from primary to university. Access to education should be free for all, we have a lot of money we can fund our education system.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
XZY
Guest
XZY

Its about quality and not quantity. That is why you can not send your children to public schools because you believe they are not good.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Regina
Guest
Regina

Paja mdalayu amabema fodya wamkulu eti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Zombie
Guest
Zombie

Pumbwa uyu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Madala Madala
Guest
Madala Madala

DPP are desperate to win in next years elections. Zonsezitu ndi UTM ikuwapangisa njengunje! Can’t DPP realize that it was UDF’s hasty decision to abolish primary school fees that contributed to dwindling education standards? And now they want to worsen the situation by doing the same to secondary education.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes