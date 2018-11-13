EU faults Malawi on hasty fees abolition in secondary schools

European Union (EU) has added its voice to the decision by the government to hastily abolish school fees in secondary schools, saying this is a recipe for low quality education as schools will not have adequate resources.

EU head of corporate affairs Louis Navaro said the government could have done wider consultations on the matter before coming up with the decision.

“The government should review the decision. The schools are already facing huge challenges to get resources and this decision will just worsen the situation,” he said.

The EU head of corporate affairs said the government should invite all education stakeholders in order to discuss the matter intensely to avert a looming education crisis in secondary schools.

But Minister of Education Bright Msaka said the government find its decision sound and would not reverse it.

“The government will lose more if less attain education than the resources issue,” he said.

He said people without prerequisite qualifications cannot take charge of the national development agenda.

This comes at a time when primary education is on its knees after former president Bakili Muluzi declared free education in 1994.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :