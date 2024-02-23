EU hails Malawi for the just released budget, says it is giving hope to Malawians

Alfred Chauwa

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Malawi Runehas Skinnebach commended the Malawi Government for the 2024 to 2025 describing it as a budget full of hope.

EU Ambassador Skinnebach

 

Speaking in an interview Skinnebach said while the budget looks rosy, there is need for the Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola to translate the budget into reality.

He said one of International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition is to make sure that the Malawi budget is not offtrack.

The Ambasador encouraged the country to venture for more production. He said it is only when the country is producing in order to fetch more forex.

Human Rights Defendant Coalition (HRDC ) chairperson , Gift Trapence has since commended Malawi for the budget describing it as developmental.

Trapence said it is sad that the roads in the country are very dilapidated and urged Government to construct durable roads.

Members of the opposition too have commended the budget because after the Minister had mentioned the increase in Constituency Development fund (CDF), even members from the opposition jumped up in praise of the increase.

