EU postpones fresh Malawi election observer report presentation

January 8, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

The European Union (EU) Election Observer Mission (EOM) has shelved it’s presentation of its final report on the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections hours after UTM Party president  Saulos Chilima and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) counterpart Lazarus Chakwera who are challenging the results in court over alleged irregularities. cried foul.

Nyasa Times source within the EU mission in Lilongwe says a public statement would be issued soon to give details of what will now happen when the delegation arrives.

Chilima said in a letter to the EU Malawi office dated January 7 2020, said the report is sub judicial as the presential elections dispute is awaiting judgement.

He said: “We are waiting for judgement [in the Constitutional Court]. The EU should respect the courts and wait for the judgement. We have informed the EU in writing that we will not be attending the meeting.”

Chakwera also announced he would not meet the EU team.

The EU, Commonwealth, Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and other foreign observer missions largely stated in the aftermath of the disputed elections that the country’s sixth post-independence general elections were free, fair and credible.

However, the international observers’ preliminary vote of onfidence has received subsequent strong criticism from the opposition parties and civil society who described it as a rushed and overused cliché.

Matcheso
Guest
Matcheso

EU IS A CONFUSED BUNCH — WITH BREXIT !!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
China
Guest
China

Chilima you are our only hope in Malawi job well done for writing the letter to the EU Muppets who are not honest enough so long they receive allowances

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens.
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens.

Thanks for postponing your report, European Union should not even visit Malawi until the judgement is given to the people of Malawi.Why can’t you stay in your countries and enjoy your riches? This is not colonial time.Leave Malawi to solve her problems.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dr. Mvuma
Guest
Dr. Mvuma

A welcome move by the EU. Courts have to be respected across the globe. A goo gesture of respecting the Rule of Law.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
APM akundiyamwa shaft 🍆👅
Guest
APM akundiyamwa shaft 🍆👅

Good riddance to bad rubbish

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nematodes
Guest
Nematodes

Still dunderheads. Shame!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Real Malawi
Guest
Real Malawi

It’s malawians who can solve the problems of Malawi not EU or other outside groups called SADC . This groups were there when the election was misconducted and they agreed that it was free and fare, now you’re telling us that they can bring good report for malawians never. Leave Malawi alone, leave our court alone # Malawi alone.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago