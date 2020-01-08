MEC appeals to Malawi Supreme Court on re-run in Mangochi West Constituency

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appealed to the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal the case in which it was ordered by the High Court to conduct a re-run in Mangochi West Constituency.

According to MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the commission noticed that some facts and evidence might have not been considered in the case.

On December 20 2019, High Court Judge Sylvester Kalembera, ordered MEC to conduct the re-run in the constituency having what he described as irregularities and inconsistencies in the results.

Independent candidate Simeon Harrison challenged the parliamentary results following MEC’s declaration of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Geoffery Chiwondo as winner.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :