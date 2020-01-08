Chakwera joins Chilima to snub EU over fresh Malawi elections observer report
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has joined his UTM Party counterpart Saulos Chilima in declining a proposed meeting with a visiting EU Elections Observer Mission which is due to arrive in the country Wednesday.
The party’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has confirmed, saying the party has communicated its position to EU Mission in Lilongwe.
Earlier, MCP said it received an invitation to attend the meeting and will honour it.
However, Mkaka said MCP has reservations with the timing of the meeting and that Chakwera like Chilima will not be party to it.
“Dr Chakwera will not be attending the meeting, the EU could have presented their final report before the elections case,” he said.
EU Deputy Head of Mission Aurelie Valtat, who is also head of the political and media office, said the arrival of the mission was normal and routine.
Valtat said it is a “standard return mission” and that it is “not unique to Malawi.”
The EU EOM had 83 observers at 342 polling stations across 120 of the country’s 193 parliamentary constituencies in 27 of the 28 districts during the elections.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
We will follow Malawi standards. If you colluded with Muthalika who deported your envoy recently and that you plea to get the envoy back then sorry EU this is sovereign country with its own constitution that is the matter of elections is in court.
Seems mcp always have two minds. Why agree to attend and then cancel? What kind of leadership can they bring if given power? The other time they advocated violence later they changed to peace. The other time they wanted mec to quickly release the presidential results, two days later they obtained court injunction against releasing the same results. Always two minds. This mcp leadership cannot take us forward, we need new leaders at mcp capable of steadfastness. Chakwera is very dull
‘Standard Return Mission’ and ‘not unique to’ Malawi. This can come only from a dunderhead. There are lots of dunderheads at EU. And being paid. What a shame!
While I agree that the EU has standards, it must be recognised that Malawi too has its own standards. So which standard should we follow – Malawi or foreign standards?
Sure man we have our standards as well