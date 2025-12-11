Euphoria as Jim Kalua Lands Sports Council Chair — Pundits Say “Best Appointment in Years”

Pundits and sports insiders are buzzing with excitement after Football Legends Association (FLA) champion Jim Kalua was appointed Chairperson of the Malawi National Council of Sports — a move many are calling a long-overdue recognition of a man who has fought harder than anyone for the welfare of former football stars.

Kalua, who has spent years pushing for the wellbeing of retired athletes and transforming the FLA into a fully fledged board, is among the biggest winners in the latest wave of appointments announced on 9 December 2025 by Chief Secretary Dr. Justin Adack Saidi.

The new Sports Council board brings together a powerful blend of sports minds and administrators, including former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers General Secretary Chris Sukasuka, former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets CEO Escort Chinula, business executive and ex-journalist Dolla Mangulama, Rose Kaombe, Flackson Walapa, Wesley Mwafulirwa, Senior Chief Njolomole and Alice Misomali.

Secretaries for Youth and Culture, Treasury, Statutory Corporations, and Education, Science and Technology will serve as ex-officio members.

In his acceptance remarks, Kalua promised a leadership anchored on inclusion, innovation and results.

“First and foremost, I thank the authorities, especially the President, for entrusting me with this huge responsibility. My leadership is always inclusive and objective. We must identify opportunities and explore them. Failure is not an option — we will work with all associations,” he said.

The reaction across the sports fraternity has been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling Kalua’s appointment the turning point Malawi’s sports industry has needed.

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) said: “The Super League of Malawi congratulates Mr. Jim Kalua on his appointment as board chairperson of the Malawi National Council of Sports. This well-deserved appointment will greatly support Sulom’s agenda of reviving, reforming and rebranding the league.”

Kalua’s rise comes alongside other high-profile appointments in the sports ecosystem, including former Flames defender Clement Kafwafwa, seasoned administrator Christopher Njeula, and Football Association of Malawi General Secretary Abdullah Chiwalo, who have been placed in various boards.

With expectations soaring, the message from pundits is clear: Jim Kalua’s appointment has ignited hope — and the sports community wants results.

