Evangelical Association of Malawi donates PPE’s in Karonga: Lack of testing and isolation centre at Songwe Border  worrying

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth K12 million in Karonga District but expressd worry with lack of a testing and isolation centre at Songwe Border post in Karonga.

The donation came as a way of complementing government effort in making sure that citizens in the country are protected by all means and Karonga District Hospital is among the beneficiaries.

Apart from the hospital donation, the organisation also donated PPE’s to Iponga Pimary and Iponga Community Day Secondary Schools and Rlligious leaders got their package as well.

Some of the items donated at Karonga District hospital are hand sanitizers, medical face shields, surgical gloves, medical foot wear boots and heavy duty aprons while the schools and religious leaders got liquid hand washing soap, buckets, face Masks and hand sanitizes .

EAM Health Commission national coordinator Howard Kasiya said health is one of the key areas that EAM has decided to support and credited Christian Aid for its supported with the PPE worth K6 million.

“As Evangelical Association of Malawi which is a faith based organisation,apart from spreading the gospel, we also believe that it is our role and responsibility to look after the walfare and livelihood of the people that we serve,” he said

Kasiya said the battle against Covid 19 needs collective efforts and further urged people to refrain from spreading false messages about the pandemic.

He also described lack of a testing and isolation centre at Songwe Border post in Karonga as a setback in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Kasiya said travelling 45 kilometres to Karonga District Hospital for testing poses danger to others as some people who may have the virus use public transport.

“Songwe Border Post is a busy spot where people cross to neigbouring Tanzania for business.So, it should have a testing and isolation centre with modern laboratory equipment if we are to contain the further spread of the virus,” he said.

Karonga District director of health and social services David Sibale said they lack resources to construct an isolation and testing centre at Songwe Border Post.

“However, we have appealed to well-wishers for the initiative because the idea to construct an isolation and testing centre is good,” he said.

Sibale also commended EAM for supporting the district with the PPE.

On behalf of all the religious leaders, chairperson of Karonga Pastors Fraternal Benson Chikapa also thanked EAM saying the church is also spiritually and financially affected with the virus as church attendance is not as it used to be before the pandemic.

Chikapa said they will make sure that the donated items are used for its intended purposes.

