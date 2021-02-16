Malawian UK Nurses webinar  on ‘lessons learnt and recovery trial on Covid-19’ set for Thursday

Malawian UK Nurses Association (MUNA), an embodiment of like-minded Malawian nurses based in the UK, will hold yet another Covid-19 online conference (webinar) on Thursday February 18 — this time tackling ‘Lessons Learnt & the Recovery Trial’ from the pandemic.

It will be live from 17:00 to 18:30hrs Malawian time (15:00-1630 GMT) on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArcuCuqjMqG9GEPjCWR9FoHoKMCqKj6eO3.

The guest speaker is Dr. Burhan Khan — a consultant physician in respiratory and general medicine.

Khan is also Chief Clinical (medical) Information Officer at Darent Hospital in UK and honorary clinical senior lecturer at GKT School of Medical Education, King’s College London and visiting senior lecturer at Canterbury Christ Church University.

He is also Fellow of the Academy of Medical Educators and RCP College tutor at Darent Hospital.

On January 22, MUNA held a webinar that aimed at demystifying wrong apprehensions of COVID-19 vaccine and the speakers were Malawian physicians — Dr. Maggie Nyirenda-Nyang’wa and Dr. Mas Chaponda — both specialists in immunology and infectious diseases, who are based and practising their profession in the UK.

It was organised after taking cognizance that there is a general hesitancy on COVID-19 vaccine and provided credible culturally sensitive information with regards to COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, following President Lazarus Chakwera announcement that the 100,000 additional AstraZeneca vaccines that the country has secured through the African Union solely for the healthcare workers, MUNA has pledged to offer it’s support.

“We are willing to work hand in hand with the government of Malawi, other public bodies, private institutions, non-governmental organizations and like-minded individuals in ensuring no more lives are lost to this illness,” MUNA says in a statement.

“As healthcare providers working towards a global vaccination rollout, as well as additional treatments for patients, MUNA stands ready to do it’s part in containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The association applauded President Chakwera and the entire health authorities for the ongoing efforts to fight the pandemic.

“MUNA stands in solidarity with all Malawians in the fight against COVID-19, which has deeply affected Malawi and the wider world. COVID-19 does not discriminate and has affected all levels of society in Malawi and across the world.”

MUNA was formed in June, 2020 and registered as charitable company in September 2020 as a non-profiting organisation to promote its members’ welfare by enhancing their living and working standards and act as a catalyst to achieve excellence in Nursing Education and development in the UK and Malawi.

