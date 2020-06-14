Evangelical Association of Malawi laments ‘attempts to capture the Judiciary’: Rev Kawalala for righteousness
Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), an umbrella body for 64 church denominations and 58 Christian organisations, has said that it learnt with great dismay the continued attempts by President Peter Mutharika to undermine the Judiciary.
The Ethics, Peace and Justice Commission (EPJC)– a socio-governance arm of Evangelical Association of Malawi – said in a statement reacting to the Executive’s move to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to immediately proceed on leave, pending retirement.
Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, in a public notice dated July 12 2020, said government wanted to inform the public that the Chief Justice (CJ) would proceed on leave with immediate effect, pending retirement.
But EAM said the notice was an executive attempt to capture the Judiciary.
“We are reliably informed that the tenure of the Chief Justice Andrew K.C. Nyirenda and Justice Edward Twea runs up to December 2021 and April 2021 respectively. As such they cannot be forced to retire now even if the pending leave days are factored in.
“The Chief Justice cannot go on the bidding of the Executive. It has to be the decision of the Chief Justice to leave early, not imposed on him by the Executive. And the announcement from the Chief Secretary is totally erroneous and it amounts to executive attempts to undermine the independence of Judiciary in order to pursue narrow selfish political interests”, reads the statement signed by Rev. Dr. Zacc Kawalala, the chairperson the EPJC.
The statement goes to say that the decision by Muhara has “no legal effect on Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice Twea and further accuses the Executive through Muhara for meddling into internal human resource management matters of the Judiciary over which the Chief Justice has ultimate authority”.
According to EPJC, the Executive attempts to undermine and capture the Judiciary was just a tip of the iceberg of a bigger political scheme spearheaded by the current President to frustrate the holding of a free, fair and credible elections on 23rd June 2020.
“This observation is further grounded in the fact that the State President has unsuccessfully fought tooth and nail to stop the holding of the fresh elections through delayed firing and reappointment of MEC Commissioners; attacking judges in public; failure to assent passed electoral Bills; and the just recent DPP MPs dissatisfaction with Parliament fixing of the date for the fresh elections.
“ We urge all stakeholders including the Judiciary, Civil Society, Malawi Law Society, faith community, development partners and general public to remain firm and defend our Constitution and democracy in this critical time,” reads part of the.
EPJC then calls for all Malawians to pray that righteousness and justice prevails in the country.
The statement has been endorsed by the following EPJC Commissioners and executive members: Rev. Matilda Matabwa, Rev. Major Makuni Gondwe, Rev. Evans Jeka, Rev. Charles Makata, Rev. Paul Mawaya, and Makhumbo Munthali.
The association urges all stakeholders, including the Judiciary, civil society, Malawi Law Society (MLS), faith community, development partners and entire general public to remain firm and defend the Constitution and democracy in this critical time.
All employees are encouraged to go on holiday. It’s good for health and quality of work. Actually if an employee is refusing to go for leave it shows they are afraid of something and is First sign of fraudulent behaviour. If CJ is clean let him go and relax at the lake
In government it is the norm that if you have accumulated leave days and you are about to retire take your leave days and go pending your retirement. ThelastIG did the same and that’s why we had the wrangle of Mwapasa confirmation. Public servants not wanting 5i go on annual leave in order not to miss allowances and external trails in short dyera. Government does not cease to function even if the most VVIP dies so why punish one self by not taking a breather. Go on leave Mr Chief Justice dont be cheated even in your system somw will… Read more »
Akulu awa ndi a phuma. Analipo pamene chief justice amalembedwa? Mkonze Mkonze amadzipakatu.
Kawalala and your misguided organisation you need to understand simple things: Chief Justice should go on holiday because he has accumulated enough days until his retirement BECAUSE, if he continues to work, it will cost us so much taxpayers money for government to buy his holidays. Secondly, there is need for young blood to rise up the judiciary echelon.
Did you say young blood. You have an 80year old man as a president of Malawi who is causing all this trouble
Brainless urguement typical of cadet mentality blindly following a misguided clueless leader who is surrounded by mediocre faithfuls
Even if one has got Leave days ….This is not the Time for Patriots to go on Leave when their Country Needs them Most …Let’s sacrifice everything for the Sake of mother Malawi ….The tribal cabal will Try anything to derail the Wheels of Justice ….My plea to all judges ,sacrifice your leave days please …SATANA satogona ,Ali Maso chuuu usiku ndi usana kuti awononge Malawi….
Every job has its own rules so let’s stick to them as rules don’t target individuals but all of us
You mean the TUMBUKA cabal
Muhura’s actions are those of a ‘chola’ boy doing the bidding of a ‘clueless, brainless and shameless’ ‘bwana’ in the name of Mutharika!!!!!
Rev. Kawalala since when did you qualify as a lawyer to represent the Qualified Chief Justice of the Land in labour court? You are not the lawyer but the chief justice Nyirenda is a lawyer himself so you can’t school him about labour law.
You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand this simple thing. Rev Kawalala is a Poly graduate besides his religious qualifications.
The caretaker President’s days are numbered. He is shamelessly trying to cling to power.
Chonde engage the brain and not the bottom when advancing an urgument. What you have written is nonsensical of the highest order not aspiring a 3 year old to emulate.
Rev Kawalala munatuluka nyumba osalipira rent kungoti mulipira. May the Lord one day visit you so that you repay your debts.
Zikukhudzana chani nkhani ya rent ndi nkhani ilipanoyi? Sankhani ina forum mukambe zimenezo.
Foolish comment we are talking of building our country not single home OK
Liar! Repent!
Amen Abusa. Muhara should have known better as a High Court Judge himself. We will not succumb to the DPP agenda to continue dividing and Lomwelising Malawi.
Our God, hear our cry and deliver us!
Yes our God will save us from this rdirty government