Malawi coronavirus cases above 500

Malawi has registered 48 new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic cases, bringing the number of infections to 529 as people continue to disregard government set strict prevention measures of the disease.

A statement from Presidential Covid-19 Task Force and signed by its co-chairperson Dr. John Phuka says the country has registered three new recoveries and deaths remain at five.

The statement says of the 32 new cases, eight are from Salima, five from Machinga, five from Mangochi and three from Lilongwe while Balaka, Nsanje and Ntcheu have registered two cases each while Mzimba south, Mzuzu nd Zomba have registered a case each.

“All these new cases are associated with travel history,” reads the statement.

Phuka says 16 more cases were identified during a screening exercise at Mwanza border between June 3 and 10.

He says out of these cases, 430 are imported infections and 86 are local transmissions while 13 are still under investigations.

He says 68 of the total cases have recovered bringing the number of active cases to 456.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!