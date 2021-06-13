Evangelist Zinyongo schools Christians on need to support ‘biological’ parents

A Lilongwe based Preacher, Evangelist Richard Zinyongo, has openly advised Christians in the country to prioritize taking care of their parents before they do to men of God saying it is “ungodly and demonic” to financially support men of God while parents are languishing in abject poverty.

He said it doesn’t make sense to watch your biological parents suffering and yet you concentrate on taking care of the so-called men of God elsewhere.

He insisted, through his Facebook page, that it is demonic and unscriptural to assist only prophets and other men of God forgetting your biological parents who were there for you 9 months before you were born.

“Let us not forget to assist our biological parents always. It is demonic, unscriptural to assist only prophets, bishops, pastors and forgetting your biological parents. Shame on you! You need spiritual deliverance,” Zinyongo’s post reads.

According to him, men of God are supposed to be creative and venture into various businesses to take care of their families instead of depending on Church members.

He further indicated that helping men of God is good but the story changes when you only focus on them forgetting parents.

“The bible teaches us to honor our parents so that your days are not numbered. But it is sad that others have bought cars and houses for their Pastors, Bishops and Prophets while biological parents don’t have even a bicycle and still staying in grass-thatched houses,” he said

The post has since aroused debate amongst many people who have conflicting ideas on the matter, but many said they were in agreement.

Pastor Tseka Chizinga wrote: “You have reminded me of an important part of our spiritual life. These are some of the things that Christians should know.”

Matilda Makuluni, on the other hand, concurred with Chizinga saying most Christians “need such special teachings so that they remain in the Lord’s abode.”

Apart from preaching on Trans World Radio every Mondays from 8pm as well as in various secondary schools and colleges, Zinyongo is also a well-known gospel musician in Lilongwe.

