Munde resigns as MCP deputy regional chair for the North

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy regional chair for the northern region, Walusako Munde, has resigned “with immediate effect” and sources say the resignation has been fuelled by his disillusionment with the party’s leadership under President Lazarus Chakwera.

MCP spokesman, Reverend Maurice Munthali, expressed ignorance of the development when contacted by Nyasa Times but Munde, who stays in Karonga, said on Thursday that he had already communicated his decision to the powers-that-be.

“I have written to the authorities about it. I want to concentrate on family matters,” Munde said in a brief telephone interview, typical of what most Malawian politicians say when they feel they are not benefitting enough from the political systems they belong to.

But it has been revealed that Munde’s decision is as a result of his disappointment with the Chakwera led MCP administration. Munde, and many other MCP senior members are said to have been promised a horde of opportunities prior to both the May 21 tripartite elections and the June 23 fresh presidential election should MCP take over government.

In 2019, Munde contested as parliamentarian for the Karonga North West constituency but lost to the late Honourable James Bond Kamwambi.

“Munde and many others sacrificed a lot in helping boot out the DPP from power using their own resources. They have been expecting rewards but unfortunately they are not coming their way,” our source who is very close to Munde and did not want to be mentioned said on Saturday.

There was also a power struggle between the MCP’s central committee and the regional committee during the recent April by-elections in Karonga North West where the latter felt they were treated as less superior by cabinet ministers and parliamentarians who had stormed the lakeshore district to campaign for Chitonya Mwanyongo.

Mwanyongo lost to UTM’s Katwaff Mwakayira, a big disappointment to Munde and team who think they could have done a better job being the people on the ground.

“Even during the anti-Jane Ansah demos, these people were on the forefront fighting for justice. These people lost a number of their businesses and at the time even lived away for their homes for safety. In short, they feel they have been used as condoms,” our source added.

It is likely, Nyasa Times has learnt, that MCP will lose more of its members in the northern region, especially in Karonga, following Munde’s departure.

MCP’s biggest partner, UTM, is getting more popular in Karonga after Mwakayira’s by-election win whose campaign was engineered by UTM spokesman Frank Mwenifumbo.

