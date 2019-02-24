Everton kicks off engaging the DPP youth

President Peter Mutharika’s running mate in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, Everton Chimulirenji, on Sartuday kicked off his engagement with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth members when he joined them n big walk from Balaka town to Khwisa under the banner DPP operation landslide interface meetings.

Speaking in an interview after the event, Chimulirenji said the youth are the strongest arm of the party and working with them will help with ensure victory in the May polls.

Chimulirenji, who is also Ntcheu North East, further said that the party will continue to stand by the youths and they have a number of programs for them.

“I encourage the youth within the country to be peaceful and hardworking, cementing the core values that DPP is all about,”said Chimulirenji.

Louise Kamundi, who is the deputy director of international affairs (UK wing) and also the sponsor of the event, said it is impossible to run the county without the youth .

Chriss Connex Muhuwa, who is the national youth director for DPP, he clearly pointed out that 54% of the country’s population are the youth and thought it wise to start an initiative whereby the youth of DPP can meet up and network and at the same time to see first-hand how many they are and how strong they are on the ground.

Apart from the big walk, the other events included a football bonanza, parade, and also youth talk.

