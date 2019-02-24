YAS grills PS Mwandidya over Mzuzu Youth Centre project K30.8m abuse

Youth and Society (YAS) has asked the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports, and Manpower Development—specifically principal secretary Joseph Mwandidya—to explain how he, as a controlling officer, and several other officials managed to swindle public money in allowances for meetings that never happened over the Mzuzu Youth Centre Project amounting to MK30 818 487.

YAS wrote Mwandidya a letter which was also copied to the secretary to treasury, the attorney general and the minister responsible dated February 8, 2018 to explain their positions; but, after an ultimatum of seven days, no response emerged.

In the letter, which Nyasa Times has in possession, Mwandidya and several other employees are reported to have drawn funds largely inform of allowances amounting to MK30 818 487 meant for preliminary works towards the construction of Mzuzu Youth Centre.

YAS argues that as a controlling, Mwandidya, who authorised the transactions on the 10th of October 2017, should have borne in mind “the responsibility to ensure that any public expense within the Ministry complies with the statutory provisions,” according to s.10 of the Public Finance Management Act.

Among others, the meetings—which never took place—were ‘Consolidation of Project Meeting’ on 9 October, 2017, ‘Development of Preliminary Designs’ meeting, ‘Development of Detailed Preliminary Design Scheme’ meeting, ‘Bid Evaulation’ meeting, ‘Other requirements for all activities planned’ meeting and ‘Site Handover to Contractor’ activity.

Also, YAS demands for explanations whether payments whether payments amounting to 2,828.487 and MK 3,750,000 were paid to Mzuzu Filing Station and PVHES respectively as “Outstanding payments for fuel and Vehicle Hire” and Mwandidya ensured that all necessary precautions were taken to ensure that all expenditure is applied to the specific purposes for which it is appropriated in terms of s. 10 (1) (e) and (i) read together with s. 8(f) of the Public Finance Management Act.

“Further, in responding to the above, furnish us with evidence of a total breakdown of how the total amount of MK 30,818, 487.00 meant for Mzuzu Youth Centre project was expended. Please also supply copies of all relevant documentation regarding the above-mentioned meetings and transactions in support of your explanations, including but not limited to actual attendance forms for participants to these meetings, minutes of the said meetings, and/or records of the meetings including pictures, conference bookings where these meetings took place and proof of payments to service providers,” reads the letter signed by the organization’s executive director, Charles Kajoloweka.

It adds: “As you may be aware, all public funds and resources held by your Ministry to which you are a controlling officer, make up a public trust fund which is held on public trust as per our Constitution as well as the doctrine of public trust. We therefore wish to remind you that the possible abuse of public resources as cited above is in contravention to the doctrine of public trust, the Malawi Constitution as well as Public Finance Management Act and the law generally.”

The letter asks Mwandidya and his cronies to “reverse the transactions and give back to Government on behalf of the people of Malawi any benefit you and the others have so acquired. Precisely, we demand the immediate refund of all the public funds you and other officials from your Ministry illegally and/or improperly received.”

YAS has also asked the Treasury to to indicate whether they have any intention to intervene in terms of s.11 as read together with s.87 of the Public Finance Management Act.

It has also requested the Attorney General whether “he will pursue the individuals who may be established to have misappropriated funds with a view to recovering what rightfully belong to government for the sole benefit of the people of Malawi and the youths in particular in this case,” writes Kajoloweka demanding a response within seven days.

Mzuzu Youth Centre Project, which started 12 years ago, is one of the many projects in the country that have stalled and yet billions of taxpayers money continue to be embezzled.

