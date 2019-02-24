HRDC says State a suspect in Malawi albino ritual murders: ‘Mafia syndicate defeating justice’

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has the State has become a suspect in the abduction of people with albinism and killing them for ritual.

Mtambo’s comments in the press follows preliminary findings of an autopsy for the late Buleya Lule, a key suspect in the abduction of a 14-year old albino boy Goodson Makanjira in Dedza, that has revealed he was electrocuted, then hit with metal bars.

Another suspect in the abduction of an 18-month baby with albinism Eunice Nkhonjera, Donald Msafiri, 61, allegedly committed suicide a day after being interrogated by police in Karonga.

Mtambo claimed the killing of people with albinism is a result of a leadership crisis facing the country.

“This madness is happening because of leadership failure from the Commander-in-Chief, Inspector General of Police and the Minister responsible for Homeland Security. This government is a big failure and we will hold themaccountable, no matter what,” Mtambo explained in comments reported by Nation on Sunday newspaper.

The late suspect was alleged to have offered K800 000 to buy Goodson, who is still missing in Dedza.

Lule has become a third suspect to die while on trial related to abduction of persons with albinism since 2015. All the three cases have the police involved. In 2015, another suspect charged in connection with abduction of a two–year girl with albinism in Machinga died in the hands of the police after he allegedly jumped from a cruising police vehicle.

A HRDC statement made available to Nyasa Times signed byMtambo, said these deaths [of key suspects] smack of foul-play, adding, it is too tempting to conclude that there are powerful forces orchestrating them.

“Firstly, we strongly believe that these deaths are mafia-like planned and executed just to frustrate investigations that would lead us to alleged markets and lords behind these heinous crimes.

“Secondly, we at HRDC and indeed all well-meaning Malawians are tempted to think that those that we have entrusted with the responsibility of bringing the perpetrators of these inhumane acts are deliberately failing to do their job,” reads the statement.

The government is under fire for not doing enough to protect people with albinism as cases of attacks and killings continue to rise since 2014.

Amnesty International (AI) has since taken a swipe at Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi for insinuating that attacks on persons with albinism (PWA) were not yet at crisis levels.

AI, a global movement of more than seven million people in over 150 countries and territories who campaign to end abuses of human rights, said in a statement Thursday that the “shameful denial comments” are fuelling attacks against persons with albinism.

During a news conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Dausi is on record to have said that the attacks on persons with albinism were yet to get to levels where they should hold vigils at State House or seek asylum in other countries.

In the Thursday statement, AI deputy director for Southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda said remarks by Dausi will only embolden those perpetrating the assaults and are a disturbing reminder of the government’s inaction on the issue.

She said: “The latest comments from Minister Nicholas Dausi are yet another indication that persons with albinism in Malawi are on their own when it comes to their safety and security.”

Mwananyanda has since urged government to promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate the recent attacks against persons with albinism and ensure that suspected perpetrators are brought to justice.

