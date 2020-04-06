Every Girl in School Alliance on a Covid-19 dignity campaign

Every Girl in School Alliance (Egisa) has embarked on a campaign dubbed Covid-19 Dignity Campaign through which it will be providing sanitary pads, soap and bleach to vulnerable women and girls as the global including Malawi faces Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking Monday in an interview in Mzuzu, Egisa executive director, Wilson Chivhanga said the campaign aims at distributing sanitary products to 5 000 women and girls in total across the country.

“We embarked on the campaign to cushion vulnerable women and girls from inevitable effects of coronavirus by providing dignity sanitary packages comprising pads, soap and bleach,” he said.

Chivhangaadded his organization was already in partnership with UK based charity funded project called the Mkazi Project which manufactures reusable sanitary pad sets for free distribution in the country before the Coronavirus pandemic.

“For to make our plan a reality, we appeal for more financial and material support so that we indeed meet our target of at least 5000 women and girls in total,” he said.

He said in times of pandemics, sanitary needs for women and girls are never considered as needful by different players involved in addressing pandemic related challenges.

“During pandemics, such needs are not a priority as most households’ priority lists only include what the society deem as more pressing such as food,” he said.

Chivhanga said the organization would make its first donation this weekend in Lilongwe Urban before rolling out to different districts across the country.

Currently, there are four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 as a global pandemic on March 11, 2020

