Malawian company launches Covid-19 website, WhatsApp support group

Washington DC based Malawian communications company,LUMO associates has recently announced the launch of a website that will be used to provide all COVID-19 related information to Malawians.

The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources concerning the deadly Coronavirus.

Along with the website launch, the company has a WhatsApp support group aimed at bringing together Malawians to share information and tips on how to prevent the spread of outbreak.

LUMO representative Ndaba Lungu told Nyasa Times that both the website and WhatsApp group comes at a crucial time where people need to digest reliable information.

“There is a a lot of fake news flying around, and we are hoping this website will curb that. We are also hoping to be the hub for all verifiable statistics as well as resources to help everyone to disemminate information that will help us curb this disease,”he said.

Lungu the website will also feed official information from news sources as well as verified statistics from Ministry of Health and College of Medicine.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!