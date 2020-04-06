UDF query Livingstonia Synod silence on on ‘vampire’ lynch mobs

United Democratic Front (UDF) youths in the north under the banner of Friends of Atupele Muluzi on Sunday attacked the Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) leadership for being silent on lynch mobs who continue to attack people suspected of being bloodsuckers.

Police spokesman in the country’s Northern region, Superintendent Peter Kalaya, said over the past two weeks mobs had blocked roads, attacked strangers and vandalised the properties of business people, accusing them of either sucking others’ blood — supposedly a form of witchcraft aimed at helping one acquire wealth — or harbouring such people.

The villagers in these areas believe human blood sucking is a ritual practised by some to become rich. They also believe they are failing to catch the blood suckers because they use magical powers.

But UDF’s Steven Moyo said they were expecting synod general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo and moderator Rev. Douglas Chipofya to condemn the mob attacks which has affected region mostly.

The UDF youths leader said the Synod has a voice in the region because they have radio station and followers hence could help top civic educate the people about the bloodsucking myth.

“We wonder why Livingstonia Synod leadership is quite on bloodsuckers myth. We were expecting them to be on forefront in condemning it as they have been doing in politics. Through their radio and church which is around the region, we believe the messages would have reached many and by now many souls and properties would have been saved,” said Moyo.

On UDF future in the region, Moyo said that the party has the morale in the region and that they will soon hit the ground running.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!