Covid-19 cases in Malawi now at 5, another ‘imported’ from UK: 85% of citizens at risk
Malawi which recorded its first three confirmed cases of the coronavirus last week Thursday and on Saturday registered another patient, has recorded a new confirmed case of the virus pandemic and now the number has risen to five.
The special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus led by Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced about the new case.
Mhango said the new case is in Blantyre from a different home but both came from the UK
The new confirmed patient returned home on March 28, 2020.
As it stands, Blantyre has two cases, three are in Lilongwe.
During a news conference, Minister Mhango has revealed that if coronavirus were to hit the country for a year, 85% of Malawians will be infected with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.
There are growing fears that the pandemic will cause major challenges for the country’s under-resourced health services.
President Peter Mutharika has not ruled out imposing a lockdown to confine all but essential workers to their homes.
Mutharika declared a state of disaster on March 23 to combat the virus. Schools are closed and the government says it is urging people to work from home and follow hand-washing and social-distancing guidelines.
All social gatherings of more than 100 people, such as funerals, church services and political rallies, have been banned.
Mutharika said government will continue monitoring and review situation as it infolds warning that “more comprehensive measures may be imposed.”Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
kodi testing centre xili kutiko mmadelamu anthu ena akucokela ku Cisepo ukooo past nambuma if i may say. Anali ku area 9, nde afikile kuti koyezetsa??
munthu ukamapanga za bwaibwai nde nkhope imasanduka mgati vuto lomwelo
I rest my case
This is the stupidest government I have never seen led by the Big pumbwa Peter muntharika
Some people especially in MCP/UTM Strong holds and its very serious.They are being told that Munthalika is laying about the Corona virus and that he is doing it in order to get money assistance.And he is doing it as acampain tool.As a result many are starting to ignal the safety instructions.The opposition leaders are busy on the forfront telling the people.Send authorities to to investigate about this many have already been missled.
Something very, very wrong with our Security and Goverment. Measures including closing schools implemented from March 23 and then someone brings Covid-19 from UK on March 28????? Really!!!!!!
Seriously via which route for that matter
“…By the end of the year 85% of Malawians are at risk of being infected with Lilongwe being hit the hardest…” FAKE NEWS from the minister
Lilongwe as a city and district has a combined population of about 10% of national population how can it contribute massively to an infection national average of 85%? Unless you mean LL infection rate will be 100% which is not possible again!
I thought by 28th March 2020 there were no flights landing in this country. Should we say she came by road? Then We are not safe as a country. Why can’t our soldiers man the borders so than everyone who crosses is taken direct to the hospital for quarantine?
Jappie Mhango is doing a great job. Well done.
Rather his virus is too slow! …bwa!
Which great job are you talking about? Announcing for positive Covid19 people? The great job would be something different to this my friend!
Which airline did the person used? south African they closed long time and Kenya they closed almost 3 weeks ago. I don’t trust this government full of greedy people.
He flew Malawian Airlines(yes, Air Malawi).
Kodi pa 28 anthu ochokela Ku maiko ena omwe kuli corona amaloledwaso eti
Why?? I blame the government some countries they closed airports long time ago what were you waiting for??