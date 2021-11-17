Every Products donates milk and tea to patients and guardians in Mchinji

Patients and guardians in selected public health facilities in Mchinji have received an early Christmas treat through a donation of milk and tea.

Every Products – a newly established company – made the donation, with its Operations Director, Talha Malik, disclosing that apart from serving an an announcement about the company’s launch, the items were aimed at alleviating the plight of the underprivileged patients and guardians in the society.

Malik said service to the underprivileged is at the core of their business.

“As a company, we want to serve the less privileged, that’s why our products are very cheap. Our milk as well as tea is 30 percent cheaper than what is there. It is in this vein that we thought it wise to launch our products with our friends in the hospitals, particularly

from the rural areas,” said Malik.

“These are things that patients and guardians as well as their relatives need good breakfasts, since our products are the solution, we thought it wise to share with them,” he said, adding that the products are now found in all main shops in the country.

Mikundi and Kochilira Health Centre were some of the facilities that benefitted from the donation. The donation was also extended to residents of Mchinji Boma.

One of the beneficiaries, Rosemary Chadikha, of Chindime Village in Traditional Authority Mduwa, commended the company for the kind gesture.

“As guardians, we always try our best to source food for the patients, which is one important thing for them to recover, however due to our economic status, we wrote off breakfast. With this donation, we know our patients will have something for breakfast for some days,” she

said.

Every Products produces Camellia, Gold Tea and Whitefiled milk.

