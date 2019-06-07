Evidence of misconduct for Ansah: SKC gives ultimum for MEC chair to resign

UTM president Saulos Chilima has asked the beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign within a week.

Chilima said this at a news conference on Friday in Lilongwe where he articulated a number of political issues including those of the just ended fraudulent tripartite election.

“I have written her [Ansah] on this and she is going to receive this letter before close of business today. I expect her to resign and I give her five days to do so,” said Chilima.

Asked what he will do if Ansah refuses to resign, Chilima quipped; “I will make the letter I have written her public so that Malawians should know its contents.”

Chilima said the Commission dismally failed in its constitutional duty to the people of Malawi by being involved in a scheme aimed at ultimately subverting the will of the people of Malawi.

“We have further gathered evidence of alleged misconduct on the part of the chairperson of the commission which shall be shared with the commission privately.

“Our position with respect to the chairperson of the commission is that, having dismally failed to lead the commission and having returned the most fraudulent elections in the history of this nation, she should do the honourable thing in the circumstances, that is, to immediately resign so that a more capable person can lead the commission,” said Chilima.

Chilima said some of the irregularities for which UTM has credible evidence include failure to collect ad seal away extra ballot papers before counting and compiling results thereby making extra ballot papers available for post-polling marking and stuffing to consummate the fraudulent results records or put future verification against the ballot paper in peril.

Others include, failure to determine complaints before announcing the presidential return, refusal or failure to provide UTM and other political party representatives with results records as required by law; thereby opening the results to tampering and interference.

Chilima also said other irregularities included altering, transposing results records in favour of the candidate declared winner, serious breach of security of the results records in favour of the candidate declared winner as well as voters being allowed to cast more than one vote for the presidential election in areas where the declared winner supposedly had his main support.

He also said other irregularities were transposition of results for candidates in favour of the declared winner and intimidation of UTM monitors and agents.

Chilima said all the evidence shall be brought before the court.

The UTM president also asked his supporters to remain calm as they await the court process.

“I urge you to remain calm, just like the way we did when they were refusing to register our party and you know what happened in the end,” said Chilima.

