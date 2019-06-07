Tensions escalate as Chilima tells Mutharika: ‘Your illegitimate presidency will not last long’
UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has described President Peter Mutharika as an illegitimate president who was chosen by a gang of criminals through a “fraudulent” election, saying his “illegitimate government” will not last long.
Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe on Friday morning, the immediate-past vice president Chilima said the elections, which he, together with Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) are challenging in courts were full of irregularities to be called credible.
“I have a message for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Sir, you know very well that Malawians did not elect you as President. In occupying that position you have chosen to side with fraudsters who stole the elections. Your illegitimate presidency will not last long,” said Chilima.
“We thought as a professor of law you would have chosen to be on the side of Malawians who are poor but sadly you have chosen to be on the side of thieves who installed you as an illegitimate president,” added Chilima of his former boss.
“The arrogance and impunity of the tribal cabal that has for many years stagnated the development of this country is finally coming to an end.
“They shall continue to use any means, mostly criminal, to remain in power. But their days are numbered. And they know it,” said Chilima.
He said UTM has gathered enough evidence of electoral malpractices and will be tendering in court as part of its evidence in the case where he is asking the court to nullify the results of the presidential elections.
Chilima also clarified that they have not hired foreign barristers for the case as widely reported on various social media platforms.
“We have trust in our local lawyers. Now that the cases (MCP and UTM) have been joined, I am sure we will have a pool of legal minds to argue our case,” said a visibly composed Chilima.
Chilima also condemned the violence being perpetrated, mainly by supporters of the MCP in rejecting the results of the May 21 polls.
“My fellow Malawians, as we await the courts’ intervention in this matter, I would like to urge all of you, irrespective of your political leanings, to remain peaceful and observe law and order.”
“Choosing peace should not be mistaken for acceptance of a fraudulent electoral outcome or cowardice. We must do so because for all the various challenges faced by this nation, social strife has not been our portion. We must jealously guard this peace and harmony that we enjoy. We must remind ourselves that this unity and peace we enjoy cannot be taken for granted.”
“No matter our political affiliation, we must firmly reject attempts by some political leaders or party supporters to consolidate their support by stocking societal tensions or tribal divisions. This is simply irresponsible and dangerous and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” said Chilima.
Chilima said he believes he has a strong case against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), saying he was optimistic a rerun would be done.
Saulosi you have gone mad with losing, you came last in the vote so you don’t even have ground to stand on, you are a failure and a trouble maker. Go and get a job now and shut your mouth. As for MCP you got a fake accent leader and now you want to have a fake president of your own, bunch of LOSERS and trouble makers.
Bulutu wa munthu – unaluza chisankho
Kulira uku kwamwana ankaona ngati masewera how many evils has he ever promised to reveal and ended up not revealing them before he is good at that to hell .
I applaud Chilima’s stance on these matters; Using violence and uncivilized behaviour to protest the election result is not going to achieve anything; two wrongs don’t make a right. Let the courts sort the matter out. Justice will out in the end.
Iweyo ndi ndani kuti uzinena zimenezo ? just accept kuti zomwe umafuna sizinatheke .Mumatisokosera apa muli chisankho sichibeledwa ,lero tiwuzeni kuti anzanu pomwe amabera inu munali kuti ?
A genius from Ku mangoni has spoken..Bayete.
Mr Chilima you are forgetting one thing about those who are doing demonstration, these are Malawins not MCP or any other patry followers, these are the people who went early in the morning casting their votes believing that it will be counted well, now with what the MEC did by siding to these idiots, I guess you can not keep calm, I’m sure you would do the same, which I believe you are doing, some of them they can not go on TV and express their anger as you have done, there is no different with what you are doing… Read more »
What is stolen remains as it is kkkkk It can never become yours
Congratulations sir for making number 3
Saulos was quiet when others run to the streets. Reason: Gathering info and evidence. Now he has his arsenals on the ready. MEC kuli ziii. Saulos is holding all the Aces. While MCP and others are playing street politics, this kid is on the Chess board. I will be back on this forum to confirm a “CHECK MATE”