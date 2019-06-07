Chilima condemns Police teargas on electoral protests

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima has condemned the use of teargas and excessive force on demonstrators against the results of the irregularities infested May 21 elections.

Malawi Police used teargas to disperse demonstrators, mainly supporters of Malawi Congress party (MCP) in Lilongwe on Thursday and even threw teargas canisters in the MCP building where its president Lazarus Chakwera was having a meeting with outgoing American Ambassador Virginia Palmer.

“You cannot use teargas on the people who are paying tax to buy that teargas. This is uncalled for. People have a right to demonstrate and all you need to do is protect them not fire teargas at them,” said Chilima.

He, however, condemned the violence being perpetrated by the demonstrators.

“Violence will not build us. We will all be poorer for it,” said Chilima.

He added,“We must all be angry at the fraud committed against the nation. But let us not direct our anger towards the wrong direction thereby contributing to the further deterioration of the already miserable lives of Malawians.”

Chilima said Malawians must seek truth and justice in the only institution mandated by the Republican Constitution to adjudicate over electoral disputes in an independent and impartial manner.

“Let us, if we can, store that anger as we shall soon unleash it to lawfully defeat the evil forces that keep holding back this country,” he said.

Chilima said the regime “ shall continue to use any means, mostly criminal, to remain in power. But their days are truly numbered and they know it.”

