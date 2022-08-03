Ex-Acting IG Mwapasa implicated in food rations case

The thread is slowly getting longer in the K2.7 billion police food rations case as former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Lexten Kachama, has implicated former Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa.

Mwapasa was Kachama’s deputy responsible for administration at the time the transaction took place.

The case involves Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investments and police senior superintendent Grant Kachingwe.

Kachama, who was testifying in court, said the contract to supply the food rations was signed on 4th August 2015 by Mwapasa on the police side and a representative of Pioneer Investments, who he suspects to be Karim.

