Mzuzu’s 20 decent houses for prison officers ready by August end

Mzuzu City is wearing a new face as Hualong Construction Company completes construction of 20 modern and decent houses for prison officers in Malawi’s green city.

The company’s Site Foreman Gasper Tcherani confirmed that final touches will be completed by the 25th August 2022 and the houses will be ready for occupation thereafter.

“We are currently at 95 percent completion rate. We missed the July deadline because the owners of the houses did not want the designs of the wardrobes and the paint we wanted to use. Now as you can see everything is in order and we should be finishing by the 25th of this month,” explained Tcherani.

He attributed the failure to meet the 13th July 2022 deadline to change of paint and wardrobe designs by prison authorities.

Tcherani disclosed that the houses have already been connected with water and electricity while painting is still in progress.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera launched construction of the 10, 000 decent and durable houses in December 2020 at a function that took place in Karonga.

The project aims at addressing housing problems for security agents.

The Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police Service are expected to get 4, 000 modern houses each while the Malawi Prison Service and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services will have 1, 000 houses each.

Two weeks ago, President Chakwera reiterated his government’s commitment to building more decent houses for men and women in uniform during the handover of 15 staff houses to the Malawi Police Service.

