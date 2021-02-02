Ex-Escom bosses Chiwaya, Namandwa plead not guilty to fraud charges

Former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) chief executive officer (CEO) Allexon Chiwaya and director of human resource and administration Daphter Namandwa have pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of fraud and abuse of office.

The two appeared before Blantyre Magistrate Court after they were arrested in August, 2020.

The abuse of the public resources happened during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The two are being accused of abuse of office after instructing a transport manager at Escom to hand over a Toyota Hilux registration number BU7249 between April 2019 and July 2020 to DPP officials for use instead if the company itself.

The State is also accusing them of fraud and facts of the charge says the two deceived the finance department to put money in a Puma fuel card between 2018 to 2020 purportedly to be used for Escom public events when in actual sense the card was being used by DPP members for political party purposes.

Chiwaya took plea in the absence of his lawyer Enock Chibwana – a former Ombudsman – who was engaged with another matter at the High Court in Lilongwe.

But Namandwa had no lawyer and indicated that he will approach the Legal Aid Bureau for representation, claiming he cannot afford a private practice attorney.

State prosecutors led by Dzikondianthu Malunda said they were ready to start parade six witnesses on the charge of abuse of office.

The matter has been adjourned to February 26 but the court has since imposed conditions to the bail of the two accused persons following the request from the State.

Among some of the bail conditions the court imposed include that the two must surrender their travel documents, report to the State Advocate offices in Blantyre once a month and surrender a surety worth K200 000.

