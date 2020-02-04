Ex Ghana president hails Malawi judges over cancelling ‘Tipp-Ex election’

Former president of Ghana Jerry Rawlings has paid tribute to Malawi judges for refusing a K500 million bribe and opted to give justice to Malawians on the landmark election case in which they have overturned last year’s ‘Tipp-Ex election’ and order a a fresh vote.

In a statement, Rawlings said he has been following the elections case in Malawi.

“Once again, this tiny Southern African country has proved to the whole world that it is governed by rule of law.

“A few minutes ago, the Court has nullified last year’s presidential elections. You may argue with me that such similar nullification has occurred before in Kenya. But I challenge that the Malawi case is unprecedented.,” Rawlings said in a statement.

He said there were bribery allegations but the Judges stood for the truth and could not accept any money from any politician.

“We are told that a sum of about US$20 million was offered to the Judges but they refused and decided to uphold the rule of law. If that same money was given to some Ghanaian Judges, they would have sold the whole country, including selling Ghanaians abroad,” said Rawlings.

He said but the Malawian Judges stood firm on the truth, saying he admires the Malawi Judiciary which stands for the truth.

“As Ghanaians, there is a lot we can learn from the Malawi experience. Congratulations to the people of Malawi,” said the former president of Ghana.

A financial services business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira who has strong links to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elite is answering charges in the High Court of Malawi bordering on attempts to bribe Constitutional Court judges.

