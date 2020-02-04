Malawians on social media react as Mutharika’s ‘Tipp-Ex’ win annulled over ‘massive’ irregularities

Many social media users describe the Constitution Court’s judgment to nullify the May 2019 presidential election results as a victory for Malawian democracy and end to impunity for those given authority to government or administer services for the nation.

Malawians have rushed to social media to express their views on a Constitution Court decision nullifying the result of the last year’s presidential elections that declared President Peter Mutharika the winner.

The court on Monday ordered on a new presidential election to be held within 150 days, saying the May 2019 presidential election had been marred by “massive” poll irregularities, including white correction fluid – Tipp-Ex- being used to alter results..

As the court verdict was delivered youths celebrated the opposition’s victory and drivers blew car horns in the capital.

Many social media users tweeting on the issue said that the court’s judgment was a victory for Malawi democracy.

Blantyre-based lawyer John-Gift Mwakhwawa, who is former Malawi Law Society president, wrote on Facebook: “The wait was worth it. It is not about anyone of us. Iyt has always been for this generation.”

UK-based economist Watipaso Mkandawire wrote: “A sober call to MPs on both sides of the aisle … take a leafe from judges, rise to the occasion. We are watching.”

Spokesman on the United Democratic Front (UDF) party Ken Ndanga also took to Facebook to comment, posting: “ The ruling did not say that any political party rigged the elections. It simply said the MEC messed up the elections. The judges were fair, independent and professional.”

Politician-cum-activist Hellen Chabunya took issues with chairperson of the electoral body: “Jane Ansah owes all Malawians an apology.”

Governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali commented that the “integrity” of President Mutharija and MEC “including Jane Ansah and Sam Alfandika (Chief Elections Officer) have been heavily damaged with the court ruling.”

Medical student in Cuba, Thoko Muwalo posted: “Feels like independence day celebrations.”

UTM supporter in England, Kondi Bowoyoke Munthali wrote on Fcaebook: “ I want to be a Malawi High Court judge when I grow up.”

And Stanly Kenani who has been a social media influencer on topical issues wrote: “ConCourt has saved this country fromanarchy! God bless our judges.”

While journalist Peter Makossa wrote: “Elections that never were, a vice president (Everton Chimulirenji) that never was, never is, never should have been and will never be.”

The court ordered another vote to be held within 150 days, a boost to the opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima who mounted the legal challenge.

