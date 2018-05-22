Ex-hubby hacks buddy to death over divorced wife

A 38-year old man is in police custody in Dedza after he allegedly hacked his friend to death for flirting with his ex-wife.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango identified the suspect as Moses Fakileni.

Kabango said Fakileni divorced his wife in February, then he heard that his friend, Laurent Chikutike was telling people that he was going out with his friends wife, this was why he had given up on her.

Police spokesman said the rumour mill stories annoyed Fakileniwho allegedly hacked Laurent, 37, in the head using a panga knife.

Laurent died on arrival at hospital due to heavy bleeding.

Fakileni comes from Kapesi Village whilst Laurent is from Chimwasamuko Village in the area of chief Kasungu in Dedza.

