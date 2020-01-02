Ex-Malawi central bank governor Ngalande hired as FDH Bank managing director

FDH Bank has hired former Reserve of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr Elias Ngalande as the new Managing Director, replacing William Mpinganjira who was acting in that capacity.

The appointment is effective 2 January, 2020.

According to a statement issued and signed by Lorraine Lusinje, FDH Bank Public Relations Officer, Ngalande will lead the implementation of FDH Bank’s strategy championing innovation, digital solutions, financial inclusion and superior customer service delivery.

“Dr. Ngalande is a seasoned and highly qualified professional with over 30 years’ experience working in strategic management positions in the public and private sector locally complemented with international exposure, ” reads the statement.

Dr Ngalande served as General Manager for ADMARC, Investment Holding Company, Secretary to Treasury at Ministry of Finance, Deputy Governor and Governor Reserve Bank of Malawi and Executive Director of Microeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa.

He holds a Ph. D. in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Political Economy from Boston University in USA, a Master’s of Science in development Economics from University of Strathclyde in Scotland and a Bachelor’s of Social Science Degree from University of Malawi Chancellor College.

