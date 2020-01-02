Gwamba taking ‘Mama said God first’ to Blantyre, Mzuzu

Local hip-hop artist Gwamba Says he will be taking his secondalbum titled Mama Said God First to Blantyre City and northern city of Mzuzu after a successful launch at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

The award-winning rapper said he will announce date for Mzuzu show when his management has finalised working on logistical issues.

Speaking to Nyasa Times from his base in South Africa, the Zizakhala Better hit-maker said: “I will be taking Mama Said God First album launch to Mzuzu and soon will announce the date and venue.”

He added: “We are taking Mama Said God First album launch to Blantyre on 29 February 2020.”

The golf club show, considered to be best show of the year featured, Onesimus, Kell Kay, Fredokiss, Nimix and Praise Peterson among others.

Gwamba dished out hits from his 2016 Jesus Is My Boss as well as the latest Mama Said God First albums, including Mapiko and Mr Yesu,among others.

The rapper said the Lilongwe launch was a “clear manifestation” that God is working through his music.

“We want to touch and change as many lives as we can. I want everyone to remember to put God first,” he said.

