Ex- Malawi first ladies lose parliamentary elections on UTM ticket

May 23, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

All the two former first ladies Callista Mutharika and Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri who were contesting in the May 21 Tripartite Elections on newly-formed UTM Party, have failed to to win in the parliamentary race.

Callista Mutharika: Fails to win seat
Shanil and Kalindo: No laughing mattter we have both lost

Callista, a widow of late president Bingu wa Mutharika, was contesting in Lilongwe and was unsuccessful.

While Shanil, formely wife of former president Bakili Muluzi, who was  Balaka West legislator has been purged from the august House.

Shanil has served as member of Parliament (MP) for the area since 2014. She first won as an independent.

The two former first ladies are key leaders in UTm which is led by outgoing State Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Other UTM top brass members have also suffered similar fates.

UTM presidential running mate Michael Usi and the party’s Secretary General  Patricia Kaliati lost their parliamentary bids. Kaliati lost her Mulanje West seat she held since 1999 while Usi failed to make it in his debut in Mulanje Central.

Other UTM casualties include its patron Noel Masangwi,  campaign director Lucius Banda and former lawmakers Jessie Kabwila and Bon Kalindo.

1
NDIYE WINA AMVEKERE KUTI ‘ TSOGOLO LATHU LOWALA LABWINO LAFIKA’ so honestly speaking is there any sign of bright and promising future here?

For sure now Politics is a dirty game!

