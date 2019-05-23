Nyirenda’s contract coming to an end in Namibia

Former Nyasa Big Bullets centre back, George Luiz Nyirenda, has described his stay at Tigers FC in Namibia as valuable after his team went as far as the finals of the Standard Bank Cup.

Nyirenda was speaking to Williams Gondwa of Times Group after his team went down 2 nil against African Stars in the said finals which took place at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek over the weekend.

The defender, who also played for Caps United in Zimbabwe, disclosed that he had gained valuable experience while playing for the Namibian Premier League side and as his contract was coming to an end this month end, he is yet to discuss with club officials on whether his contract could be renewed or not.

Nyirenda joined the Namibian side after being offloaded by Nyasa Big Bullets.

“It was very disappointing to lose the cup final. It was a tough game but I am happy that we reached the finals. My contract is expiring this month end. On Thursday I am meeting the board management to discuss whether they can renew my contract or not. I just put everything in the hands of God,” remarked Nyirenda.

Nyirenda finally wished the Malawi National Football Team well ahead of the COSAFA tournament in South Africa where Malawi has been grouped with Seychelles, Mozambique and Mauritius.

