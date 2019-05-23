Mzuni demands compensation over expenses on the failed KB game

Mzuni Football Club is demanding a compensation of K900 000 from the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) following the late call off of their TNM Super League match against Kamuzu Barracks last Sunday.

The Green Intellectuals travelled to Lilongwe to play two games against Silver Strikers on Saturday which they lost 2-1 and were expected to face Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday.

Kamuzu Barracks had asked SULOM to cancel their game against Mzuni on Sunday saying the soldiers were on national duty in connection to General Elections scheduled for Tuesday, May 21.

SULOM, however, insisted that the match would still be on.

At the eleventh hour, SULOM bowed down to Kamuzu Barracks demand and failed to notify Mzuni in time. Mzuni went to the match venue on Sunday and entered the field of play ready for the show down but KB was nowhere to be seen.

The Mzuzu-based outfit are therefore demanding compensation for the expenses incurred for spending an extra night, food and accommodation in preparation for the KB match.

In a letter addressed to Sulom general secretary Williams Banda, Mzuni have demanded three points and 2-0 scoreline before their next fixture.

“As you are aware, Mzuni FC was the first to ask for an exemption from having an away game due to financial woes the club is experiencing. This request was denied. Ironically, Kamuzu Barracks also asked for a cancellation of the same game which on two occasions Sulom also rejected.”

“Due to indecisive attitude of Sulom which later resulted in making decisions at the eleventh hour, Mzuni FC demands that Sulom shoulder all the bills that Mzuni FC incurred during the period we were preparing for the cancelled game which include accommodation, meals, and allowances.

“Sulom should award Mzuni FC maximum three points because it was not Mzuni’s fault to have been communicated of the game’s cancellation at the eleventh hour but rather indecision by Sulom,” reads the letter in part signed by the club’s general secretary Donnex Chilonga.

But Sulom president Tiya Somba-Banda aid the last minute postponement of the match came about because the decision was reached late on Saturday evening and it was difficult to communicate to the clubs immediately.

“Both Kamuzu Barracks and Mzuni turned up for the match and we explained to them the reason behind the decision to reschedule the match,” he said.

“As for the refund, we do not know what they really want. We already paid for their accommodation after they spent an extra night in Lilongwe to play Kamuzu Barracks. They also indicated that they were banking on gate collections for fuel, so we also paid for their return fuel to Mzuzu”.

According to Sulom and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) regulations, a match may only be called off within 72 hours to kick off. However, a match can be called off on match day due to reasons beyond control.

