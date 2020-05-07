Ex-Malawi military officer Mvula drops from presidential race: Endorses Chakwera, blasts MEC
Independent presidential aspirant Phunziro Mvula, a former military officer announced before presenting his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that he has dropped from the race and endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate UTM Party president Saulos Chilima.
Mvula, who claims to have fulfilled all the necessary requirements, said he has also withdrawn as he doesn’t trust the current electoral body.
He said in an interview that the Jane Ansah led Commission has become a shield for protecting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “so that it can continue to oppress Malawians, sow the seeds of nepotism, tribalism, regionalism and plundering of the resources collected from our taxes.”
Mvula, a businessman, said: “In order for a credible Electoral Commission to exist, there must be a credible Chairperson and trustworthy commissioners who must inspire the hope that they can manage the elections in a credible manner.”
He accused MEC of being in “an evil partnership with the DPP” registering young children in order to rig the fresh presidential elections.
Flamboyant Mvula said he is endorsing Chakwera and Chilima ticket.
“I am now convinced that the country has a chance to rise again through the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera. I have faith that his vision is sufficient for every Malawian include me, my family, my supporters and the Lomwe belt poor people who are just being used by the DPP,” he said.
Meanwhile, another aspirant Khwechani Nkhoma has also withdrawn from the race.
Truth be told, this Phunziro guy never had any intentions of standing in the first place. He was just sent by Chakwera and Chilima as their morale booster. Anyway, he is just another citizen who has every right to state his opinion in a democratic society.
Well done Phunziro, a very good lesson
Unless the MEC system is audited by an inclusive IT panel of experts, we will end up with last year’s May 21fiasco. MEC can never audit itself.
Ansah must be too satanic if she can’t see this.
Come brother so that we kick out these Murderers, they have killed the family in Lilongwe because they want to continue butchering Malawi. Keep the fire burning that side, at the end all of us will sing a song of victory. I’m happy you have blasted the MEC too! You were a true Solder!
Koma Phunziro??? Lhomwe belt poor people who are just being used by DPP? kkkkkk
Nanga akunama? This guy is a true Malawian, he knows what it is on the ground! Believe me my friend this guy has people behind him, they too are supporting him and they are going with him kicking your assholes!
Phunziro akunena zoona. Lomwe people are being used by DPP but most of them are living a very miserable life. I am coming from there and I know what I am talking about.