Ex-Masm official defilement case starts in court

A former senior Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) official ton Tuesday appeared before a court in Blantyre at the start of his defilement case.

He is accused of defiling his niece under his care and allegedly infected her with HIV and AIDS.

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre started hearing the case where Andrew Ngomwa who has been slapped with five charges bordering on defilement.

The 50-year-old former employee of MASM is suspected to have been defiling his under-aged niece last year.

The accused, however, chose to exercise his right to remain silent during plea.

