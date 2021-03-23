Malawi Police net Mozambican traditional healer over rape

A Mozambican traditional healer is in police custody in Mulanje after he allegedly raped an 18-year-old Malawian woman in the guise of healing her.

Mulanje Police Public Relation Officer, Gresham Ngwira has confirmed of the arrest of 44-year-old Amin Manuel.

Ngwira said the victim has been receiving treatment from the suspect for her health problem.

On March 9 this year, she went again to the suspect’s house for her usual assistance, Ngwira said.

He said after treating her, Manuel told the lady that they should go to the river for disposal of a charm they used. On their way, he warned the victim to keep quite until they arrive at the river.

“When they arrived there, Manuel allegedly raped the lady before telling her to throw the used medicine into the river,” Ngwira explained.

The victim revealed her ordeal to parents, who in turn informed law enforcers at Mathambi Police Unit.

Manuel has since been charged with a case of rape.

He comes from Thamanda Village, Traditional Authority Namayaya in Mozambique.

