Ex-Minister Mussa concedes defeat to Nomale in Chiradzulu East

May 22, 2019 Pius Nyondo- Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Former information and communications technology minister, Henry Mussa, has conceded defeat in Tuesday’s Chiradzulu East Constituency parliamentary elections.

Nomale: Wins as independent candidate
Ex-Minister of Information Henry Mussa: Loses

Mussa, according to unofficial results, lost out to Joseph Nomale—an independent—who, by far, out-smarted the former minister.

Nomale is reportedly said to have won contentious Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections in the constituency but party leadership officially said he had lost and settled for Mussa.

Prior to the election, many constituents opined that Nomale would carry the day instead of Mussa.

The constituents said the DPP had “erred” to endorse Mussa instead of Nomale who was “a people’s man.”

In a message apparently addressed to his associates in the DPP and seen by Nyasa Times, Mussa extends his vote of thanks to all.

“With regret, I confirm my loss of CZE [Chiradzulu East] Constituency seat to an independent candidate, Joseph Nomale….following the May, 21st tripartite elections,” writes Mussa.

The veteran politician assures of his “availability to contribute to the success of our president and the party.”

Jef
Guest
Jef

Maybe they need more bones and tissues. Chisale and ntaba may helllll……

2 hours ago
Mwiri
Guest
Mwiri

Truth always prevail

2 hours ago