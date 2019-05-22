UTM’s Lucius Banda bids Balaka North goodbye after losing seat

Former Balaka North Constituency legislator Lucius Banda has taken to Facebook to concede his defeat following the unofficial results.

Banda, who is UTM Party campaign director, won the seat in 2014 on United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket but dumped the party to join the new kid in the political block, UTM.

“Thank you Balaka North. It was an honour serving you for the past five years,” posted Banda, popularly known as ‘Soldier of the People’ in music circles.

Commenting on his post, a Facebook user David Nyirenda, opined Banda had made a mistake in joining UTM.

“Very big mistake joining UTM. [You] are one of the greatest men in this country. You don’t need a party to win. On your own you can. The whole Malawi loves you—you always have something to do in every situation. All the best,” wrote Nyirenda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :