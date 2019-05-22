Chihana flops in Rumphi Central: Aford leader losing seat

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president, Enock Chakufwa Chihana, may not be around during the national assembly’s inaugural meeting—probably in June—if the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Rumphi Central Constituency are anything to go by.

Enock, son to political czar and unionist Chakufwa Tom Chihana, was for a good part of last year in the press and courts over a leadership tussle with Karonga Central Constituency former MP and now United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential running mate Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

The two got into a cat-and-mouse position until Mwenifumbo announced that he would no longer challenge Chihana for the AFORD presidency.

In the Tuesday’s election, Chihana went into an electoral alliance with UTM Party. Instead, Mwenifumbo was handpicked by UDF leader Atupele Muluzi as presidential running mate.

While Mwenifumbo continues to face stiff competition—but a situation that could turn around— from contender and former MP of the constituency Cornelius Mwalwanda, Chihana’s quagmire is not as rosy.

In most of the centers Chihana’s performance continues to be floppy with no hope for any miracle for the better.

Chihana is miserably trailing a distant third after an independent candidate Chidumba Mkandawire and former attorney general Charles Chidongongo Mhango who is leading.

