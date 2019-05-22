Wanderers reinstate Bob as coach, ropes in Oscar Kaunda

Beleaguered TNM Super League giants Be Forward Wanderers has reinstated coach Bob Mpinganjira and roped in Oscar Kaunda from Civil Sporting Club to beer up the technical panel.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said Bob was not fired but suspended on discipline grounds, saying his prolonged absence due to his appointment as Flames and Under-23 assistant coach had a negative impact on the team

“We asked him to choose between Wanderers and national teams ,” said Butao.

Bob confirmed having agreed to conditions set by Wanderers.

The Nomads, who fired assistant coach Allan Kamanga and technical director Yasin Osman, have brought in Oscar Kaubda from Civil to beef up the technical panel as team manager Steve Madeira has also quit.

Butao said they picked Kaunda because he is “ a struck disciplinarian” and that he had “a proven track record.”

Kaunda confirmed he had agreed terms with Wanderers.

“I look forward to a new lease of life at Wanderers,” he said.

Bob’s younger brother Albert, reverts as the reserve side coach, after being in charge of the main team in an acting capacity.

The Nomads were left searching their soul after two successive defeats at home. They lost to Silver Strikers 1-0 in an Airtel Top 8 quarter-final first leg before going down 1-3 to Blue Eagles in the TNM Super League.

At the weekend they won against Karonga United and drew against Chitipa United.

