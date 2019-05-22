Bullets threatens Civil case over match fixing claims: Seek compensation for reputation damage

A serious allegation levelled against Nyasa Big Bullets FC by Civil Sporting Club over their 6-0 win has saddened the champions who have threatened to sue.

Bullets pipped Civil Sporting Club 6-0 on Sunday in the TNM Super League at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, a whitewash that forced Civil Sporting Club to question the Franco Ndala-led technical panel of match fixing.

According to general secretary, Ronald Chiwaula some players met Bullets officials prior to the match.

Chiwaula told Zodiak Sports on Monday that they were not satisfied with the outcome of the game and insists they were told that some players were involved in match fixing.

It is alleged that some players met Bullets officials who showered them with money to fix the game.

However, Nyasa Big Bullets issued a statement clearing itself of match fixing.

“Nyasa Big Bullets FC is saddened by serious allegations levelled against our team following the team’s routing of Civil Sporting Club FC on Sunday 19th May 2019. It is very disturbing that such allegations were made by a senior official of Civil Sporting Club. As a club we will seek guidance on what to do and appropriate decision will be taken on the matter.

“The result of the game was a true reflection of how our team played in the game. Acceptance is the best medicine when such embarrassing defeats take place,” reads Bullets statement.

Bullets chief executive Fleetwood Haiya said they would seek compensation for reputation damage.

He pleaded with clubs to avoid putting football into disrepute by making match-fixing allegations without evidence.

This is not the first time for Bullets to beat any side more than 5 goals because last season they managed to wallop Kamuzu Barracks 6-0 in the same league match.

Haiya said: “Expect more goals in future fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general Secretary Williams Banda doubted. Civil’s claimed.

With the two defeats they suffered over the weekend, Civil Sporting have dropping to position four with nine points from five games scoring eight goals conceding seven while Bullets have moved to second position with 10 points from four games.

