Walter says nothing wrong wearing ‘fashionable’ DPP blue beret

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu says he wore a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) blue beret because he likes it and there is nothing wrong at all.

Nyamilandu’s photo wearing a DPP beret last Friday circulated on social media when he was captured in Limbe, Blantyre when President Peter Mutharika addressed campaign whistle-stop meetings.

But Nyamilandu said he likes the beret and “it had become fashionable.”

The FAM president said wearing the beret was also a sign of respect to State President Peter Mutharika who was bidding for a second presidential term on DPP ticket .

Nyamlandu said by wearing a DPP he was not showing his political application.

`There is nothing political. I like the beret,” he said.

Nyamilandu is currently serving his fourth term as president and some quarters feel it is high time he gave others a chance to manage.

But he is free to seek re-election because the law does not bar him.

Nyamilandu, who in the past twice declared he would not contest only to change his tune later, reiterated that he will not seek re-election.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :