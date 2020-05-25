Ex-minister Phillip Bwanli back Tonse Alliance

Former Sports and Culture minister Phillip Bwanali has said he is behind the Tonse Alliance, a grouping of opposition parties ahead of the court-ordered fresh presidential election tentatively set for June 23.

Tonse Alliance is headed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera whose running mate is the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima, the leader of UTM Party.

Bwanali, a former Thyolo North member of parliament, was spotted at the Tonse Alliance rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

And speaking in an interview on Times TV, Bwanali said he was “in total support of Tonse Alliance.”

He said: “Malawi needs a change of direction and am behind Tonse Alliance.”

Malawians will vote in a fresh presidential poll on June 23 after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Constitutional Court to nullify the May 21 2019 presidential election due to massive irregularities.

