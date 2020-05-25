Ex-minister Phillip Bwanli back Tonse Alliance
Former Sports and Culture minister Phillip Bwanali has said he is behind the Tonse Alliance, a grouping of opposition parties ahead of the court-ordered fresh presidential election tentatively set for June 23.
Tonse Alliance is headed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera whose running mate is the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima, the leader of UTM Party.
Bwanali, a former Thyolo North member of parliament, was spotted at the Tonse Alliance rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.
And speaking in an interview on Times TV, Bwanali said he was “in total support of Tonse Alliance.”
He said: “Malawi needs a change of direction and am behind Tonse Alliance.”
Malawians will vote in a fresh presidential poll on June 23 after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Constitutional Court to nullify the May 21 2019 presidential election due to massive irregularities.
Mbava inadi. Pa nthawi yomwe anali nduna akamyenda kunja boma limamulipirira ku hotel komanso amalandira ma allowance. Zimatheka bwanji osalola chimodzi bwanji? Zoterezi sizichitika m’boma. Uku kunali kuba kwenekwene.Ndinakumana naye ku Burundi akundiuza motumbwa chifukwa amafuna mtsikana wa pa reception. making a lot of noise in the bar. “I’m a young Minister from Malawi” forgeting that one day he will be a no body. Where is the ministerial post now?
NYEKHWE
Thanks sir”…….your coming is a morale boost “….,’
Good choice Mr Bwanali, not these Mzomera Ngwiras, Mchachas, Ben’s , Jefrrey’s , the Chimulirenji’s . These are savage ministers and some with fake qualifications ie the Ben’s and Mchacha has never attended any college, a JC holder .
Heshi my Malawi , we are going down to the Grave with this blind loyalty and team called DPP/ UDF
He is the spent force. He is now a nobody
Atidye Nawo, mbava inanso iyi. this alliance yangundika kutolera all rejects and thieves. Planning the biggest heist of public funds since cashgate.
I salute uou Hon. Bwanali for being bold it doesn’t matter thatcwe come from Thyolo north then wr can follow blindly Mulhako government. No it doesn’t eork like that.