Ex-minister Phillip Bwanli back Tonse Alliance

May 25, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Former Sports and Culture minister Phillip Bwanali has said he is behind the Tonse Alliance, a grouping of opposition parties ahead of the court-ordered fresh presidential election tentatively set for June 23.

Phillip Bwanali: I am for Tonse Alliance

Tonse Alliance is headed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera whose running mate is the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima, the leader of UTM Party.

Bwanali, a former Thyolo North member of parliament, was spotted at the Tonse Alliance rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

And speaking in an interview on Times TV, Bwanali said he was “in total support of Tonse Alliance.”

He said: “Malawi needs a change of direction  and am behind Tonse Alliance.”

Malawians will vote in a fresh presidential poll on June 23 after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Constitutional Court to nullify the May 21 2019 presidential election due to massive irregularities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
MpakatenMangochi KabwafuMbonga MatogaMr Truth PainsMachendekhwepe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

Mbava inadi. Pa nthawi yomwe anali nduna akamyenda kunja boma limamulipirira ku hotel komanso amalandira ma allowance. Zimatheka bwanji osalola chimodzi bwanji? Zoterezi sizichitika m’boma. Uku kunali kuba kwenekwene.Ndinakumana naye ku Burundi akundiuza motumbwa chifukwa amafuna mtsikana wa pa reception. making a lot of noise in the bar. “I’m a young Minister from Malawi” forgeting that one day he will be a no body. Where is the ministerial post now?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

NYEKHWE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Thanks sir”…….your coming is a morale boost “….,’

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

Good choice Mr Bwanali, not these Mzomera Ngwiras, Mchachas, Ben’s , Jefrrey’s , the Chimulirenji’s . These are savage ministers and some with fake qualifications ie the Ben’s and Mchacha has never attended any college, a JC holder .
Heshi my Malawi , we are going down to the Grave with this blind loyalty and team called DPP/ UDF

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Machendekhwepe
Guest
Machendekhwepe

He is the spent force. He is now a nobody

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
BABA
Guest
BABA

Atidye Nawo, mbava inanso iyi. this alliance yangundika kutolera all rejects and thieves. Planning the biggest heist of public funds since cashgate.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

I salute uou Hon. Bwanali for being bold it doesn’t matter thatcwe come from Thyolo north then wr can follow blindly Mulhako government. No it doesn’t eork like that.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
shares